Partly cloudy skies today across the Cowboy State. A weather system over the west will continue the overcast skies and snow, for the west and northwest mountains through Saturday. Breezy to windy conditions today.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Veterans Day Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 21. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 48.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.