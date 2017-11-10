Partly cloudy skies today across the Cowboy State. A weather system over the west will continue the overcast skies and snow, for the west and northwest mountains through Saturday. Breezy to windy conditions today.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Veterans Day
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 21. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 48.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.
Thursday
A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.