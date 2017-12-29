Snow continues in the west and northwest mountains, with Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect through Saturday evening. Gusty, possibly strong winds, are expected in southern and central Wyoming today and on Saturday, and will create blowing snow. Sunday morning through Tuesday morning will see a return to the very cold temperatures across the state. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to sub-zero levels in many areas as well.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Windy, with a west wind 26 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. West wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

New Year’s Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.