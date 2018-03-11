Mostly Sunny High Near 49

Warmer temperatures and light winds for today and tonight. The weather pattern will remain mild and dry through Tuesday, with a continued warming trend. Next chance of precipitation is on Wednesday for the west.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 5 to 9 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of rain showers before 3am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 10pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
Friday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Saturday
A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.