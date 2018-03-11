Mostly Sunny High Near 49

Warmer temperatures and light winds for today and tonight. The weather pattern will remain mild and dry through Tuesday, with a continued warming trend. Next chance of precipitation is on Wednesday for the west.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of rain showers before 3am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 10pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Friday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.