Mostly Sunny, With A High Near 49; Significant Winter Weather Arrives Tonight

Increasing Clouds and Warmer Temperatures are expected across Wyoming today with scattered Snow possible over the Northwest. A Pacific Cold Front will then swing across the Cowboy State by late Sunday and bring Brisk Winds and Scattered Snow to the region through Monday with a significant drop in temperatures.

Significant snowstorm expected for parts of Western Wyoming tonight through Sunday night and over into parts of Central Wyoming Sunday night and Monday Morning.

Snow will begin in the northwest mountains this evening and then spread southeast across the area. Snow, possibly heavy at times, will continue Sunday and into Sunday night. The snow will be accompanied by periods of gusty wind.

Areas of blowing and drifting snow will likely develop.

Heavy snow will also be possible from Eastern Sweetwater County to Casper Mountain Sunday night through Monday morning.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Sunday

A chance of rain and snow before noon, then a chance of rain between noon and 4pm, then a chance of snow after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. West northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. West northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 32.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 34.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 38.