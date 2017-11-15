Partly Cloudy Skies and Cooler Temperatures will prevail across Wyoming today as High Pressure is pushed south of the state. Scattered Snow Showers will move across the far west this evening and Thursday as Gusty winds will increase along the Cody Foothills and South Central Wyoming as a Pacific Cold Front approaches the region.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Light and variable wind.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of rain after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night Rain likely, mainly after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday A chance of rain and snow before 10am, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Blustery, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.