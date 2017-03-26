

Lingering rain and snow showers will gradually end this morning across eastern portions. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy across western and central portions, before clouds reenter western portions later this afternoon. Otherwise, conditions will be seasonal with light winds across the area.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.





Monday

A 50 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Light south wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Monday Night

Rain likely before midnight, then snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday

Snow likely before noon, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of rain and snow before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 52. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday

A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Friday Night

A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery.

Saturday

A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.