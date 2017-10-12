A Weak Cold Front will quick march out of the region today and leave behind Cooler Temperatures and a Few Clouds across Wyoming. This Dry and Mild weather pattern will continue through early Friday…before the next Cold Front starts to move across the state. This next system will bring Colder Temperatures and Scattered Snow Showers to the region through Saturday with Warmer and Drier conditions expected on Sunday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 42. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 21. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 51. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 27.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 58.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 60.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 58.