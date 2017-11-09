Partly cloudy skies today and slightly warmer temperatures across the Cowboy State. A new low pressure system moves into the west late this afternoon bringing overcast skies and snow, for the west and northwest mountains. Partly cloudy elsewhere in Wyoming.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Veterans Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 20. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 50. West southwest wind around 7 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 54.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 43.