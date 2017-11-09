Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Veterans Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 20. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 50. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23.