WEATHER

Mostly Sunny, With A High Near 51

High Pressure takes control of the Weather Pattern this weekend with Scattered Clouds and Cooler Temperatures today and slightly warmer conditions on Sunday.

Detailed Forecast

Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Light south wind becoming south southwest 8 to 13 mph in the evening.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 59. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 43. West wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 40.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Friday
A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 43

 