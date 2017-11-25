High Pressure takes control of the Weather Pattern this weekend with Scattered Clouds and Cooler Temperatures today and slightly warmer conditions on Sunday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Light south wind becoming south southwest 8 to 13 mph in the evening.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 59. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 43. West wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.