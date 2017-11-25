High Pressure takes control of the Weather Pattern this weekend with Scattered Clouds and Cooler Temperatures today and slightly warmer conditions on Sunday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Light south wind becoming south southwest 8 to 13 mph in the evening.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 59. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 43. West wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 40.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Friday
A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 43