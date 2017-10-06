A few lingering rain and snow showers this morning will give way to mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Winds will increase through the day, with the normal wind corridors seeing strong winds and the Cody foothills seeing very strong winds. Winds will continue through Saturday with warmer temperatures. A strong front will move across the Cowboy State on Sunday bringing snow and rain once again, as well as cooler temperatures.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night A chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 7pm and 10pm, then a chance of snow showers after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Columbus Day A 30 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.