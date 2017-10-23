The frontal boundary will exit the state today for decreasing clouds and more sunshine and dry conditions through Wednesday. Northern areas of Johnson County will have strong winds, with breezy conditions elsewhere in the region. Thursday will see increasing chances for rain, snow and colder temperatures starting west of the Divide and then spreading across Wyoming.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 58. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.