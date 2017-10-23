The frontal boundary will exit the state today for decreasing clouds and more sunshine and dry conditions through Wednesday. Northern areas of Johnson County will have strong winds, with breezy conditions elsewhere in the region. Thursday will see increasing chances for rain, snow and colder temperatures starting west of the Divide and then spreading across Wyoming.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 58. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 50.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 55.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 56.