Partly Cloudy Skies and Warmer Temperatures are expected across Wyoming today as High Pressure returns to the region. Areas of patchy valley fog are also possible this morning with general clearing by noon. These fair weather conditions will continue into Wednesday…before some isolated late day Thunderstorms become possible on Thursday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 33. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 60. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.