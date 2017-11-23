High winds return to the Cody Foothills/Absarokas region today, as well as the southern wind corridor. These conditions will last through the day Thursday before finally subsiding Friday morning. Otherwise, expect dry conditions this Thanksgiving day with record highs possible for many locations. Rain and snow showers will return to the west this evening, becoming numerous around midnight. Expect rain below 8,000 feet.

Detailed Forecast

Thanksgiving Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 51. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of rain after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday A chance of snow before 7am, then a chance of rain. Patchy blowing snow before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night Patchy blowing snow between 9pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 18.