Snow will continue to fall across the Northwest today with gradual clearing around the rest of the Cowboy State…as the latest Cold Front exits the region. Cooler and unsettled weather will remain across the far West and Northwest through the weekend…as another Cold Front slides across Wyoming…bringing a chance of Snow Showers to the state with another round of Strong Gusty Winds.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Windy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night A chance of rain before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 10pm and 2am, then a chance of snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A chance of snow before 3pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night A chance of rain and snow before 9pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday A chance of snow before 11am, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow between 8pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.