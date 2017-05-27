

High Pressure will start to build in from the West today which will bring a gradual Warming Trend to Wyoming for the holiday weekend. Scattered early morning Showers and areas of Patchy Fog will improve to Partly Cloudy Skies by this afternoon…with isolated late day Thunderstorms. Drier and Warmer conditions will prevail on Sunday and Memorial Day with a few afternoon Showers and Thunderstorms possible…especially near the mountains.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. North wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Memorial Day

Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 74. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.