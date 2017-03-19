

Mostly cloudy skies across Wyoming with isolated snow showers moving into the western mountains, with rain showers in the mountain valley areas. This afternoon and evening will bring the possibility of isolated thunderstorms to the west and northern areas of the Cowboy State. Breezy winds will continue along the east side of mountain ranges through the day Sunday. There is continued concern for snowmelt to possibly cause localized flooding and higher stream levels across western portions of the state.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.



