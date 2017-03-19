Mostly cloudy skies across Wyoming with isolated snow showers moving into the western mountains, with rain showers in the mountain valley areas. This afternoon and evening will bring the possibility of isolated thunderstorms to the west and northern areas of the Cowboy State. Breezy winds will continue along the east side of mountain ranges through the day Sunday. There is continued concern for snowmelt to possibly cause localized flooding and higher stream levels across western portions of the state.
Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Monday
Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. South wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.