A dry and mostly clear to partly cloudy day is ahead to end the work week. Unseasonably warm temperatures are in store again, continuing concern for snow melt to possibly cause localized flooding and higher stream levels. Precipitation will return to the west late Saturday into Sunday and spread East on Sunday.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the evening.



