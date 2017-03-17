A dry and mostly clear to partly cloudy day is ahead to end the work week. Unseasonably warm temperatures are in store again, continuing concern for snow melt to possibly cause localized flooding and higher stream levels. Precipitation will return to the west late Saturday into Sunday and spread East on Sunday.
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the evening.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday
Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 60.
Tuesday Night
A slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday
Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.
Wednesday Night
Scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Thursday
Scattered rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47.