Clearing skies and leftover moisture from yesterday’s showers will aid in the development of fog this morning. Otherwise partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures for the day. Rain showers will develop this afternoon across western Wyoming and Sweetwater to Natron counties this afternoon. Snow melt is a concern, possibly causing flooding and higher stream levels.
Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Isolated showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Light south southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Thursday
A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Southeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 9 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday
A slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 52.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.Sunday NightA slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Monday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.