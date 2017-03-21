Clearing skies and leftover moisture from yesterday’s showers will aid in the development of fog this morning. Otherwise partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures for the day. Rain showers will develop this afternoon across western Wyoming and Sweetwater to Natron counties this afternoon. Snow melt is a concern, possibly causing flooding and higher stream levels.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Isolated showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.



