A frontal system will continue to move across the Cowboy state through the day and will bring high elevation snow and widespread rain showers to the region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect today for western mountains. The wet pattern of snow and rain showers will continue through the weekend. Temperatures will slowly drop over the next few days.

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday A chance of rain and snow before noon, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night A chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.