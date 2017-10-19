Sunny and dry again today with breezy winds. Expect windy conditions for both sides of the Divide Friday. Precipitation also returns Friday, staying mainly west, with lower chances east. Higher elevations will see low snow accumulations, while basins and valleys will transition from rain to snow.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. South wind around 9 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west 19 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 58.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.