

Dry and mostly clear to partly cloudy skies across Wyoming today. The Cowboy State will see unseasonably warm temperatures and breezy winds for elevated to extreme fire danger in central areas. There is also a continued concern for snow melt to possibly cause localized flooding and higher stream levels. Precipitation will move into the west later today with a very slight chance for isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.



