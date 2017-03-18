Dry and mostly clear to partly cloudy skies across Wyoming today. The Cowboy State will see unseasonably warm temperatures and breezy winds for elevated to extreme fire danger in central areas. There is also a continued concern for snow melt to possibly cause localized flooding and higher stream levels. Precipitation will move into the west later today with a very slight chance for isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Friday
A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.