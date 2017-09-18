High pressure will be exiting Wyoming today ahead of another cold front that will move across the region on Tuesday. Partly cloudy skies with areas of patchy valley fog will prevail this morning, as gusty winds with scattered clouds and warmer temperatures are expected today. Clouds will increase across the cowboy State by evening as scattered showers move across the far west with snow in the mountains. Wet and cooler weather conditions will prevail on Tuesday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight Isolated showers after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.