

Partly cloudy skies will prevail today with a chance of isolated thunderstorms developing in the west this afternoon. Gusty southwest winds will redevelop through the late morning and afternoon. The warm temperatures and winds will continue the snowmelt and increase flooding conditions. Use extreme caution around local streams and rivers.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming north northwest 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming south southwest 19 to 29 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Windy, with a southeast wind 18 to 28 mph decreasing to 7 to 17 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with a south southeast wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 28 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Windy, with a west southwest wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.