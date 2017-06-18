

Partly cloudy skies and warmer today, with multiple new flood warnings in effect again. The Wind River Basin is the main impact at this point, but a few rivers are also running high again. Please use extreme caution near flooding rivers and their tributaries. A warming trend will begin today, with widespread readings into the 90s expected by Tuesday and Wednesday. This may lead to the rivers remaining high this week.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 92. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 80.