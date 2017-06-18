Partly cloudy skies and warmer today, with multiple new flood warnings in effect again. The Wind River Basin is the main impact at this point, but a few rivers are also running high again. Please use extreme caution near flooding rivers and their tributaries. A warming trend will begin today, with widespread readings into the 90s expected by Tuesday and Wednesday. This may lead to the rivers remaining high this week.
Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 92. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 80.