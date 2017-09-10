Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms will roam across northwest Wyoming today as a weak Canadian Cold Front slides over the Northern Tier States. Otherwise…Partly Cloudy Skies and Smoky conditions will prevail across the Cowboy State today with Mostly Sunny skies and Warmer weather expected on Monday.

This Afternoon Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.