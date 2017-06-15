

Warmer, with partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will move into the area on Friday. Flooding on Lower Green River today, however river water levels will keep dropping over the next few days.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 89.