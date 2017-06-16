Mostly Sunny, With a High Near 81; Gusts Up To 39 MPH



Warmer, with partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will move into the area on Friday. Flooding on Lower Green River today, however river water levels will keep dropping over the next few days.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with a west southwest wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.