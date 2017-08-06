Cooler, northwest flow aloft will keep temperatures unseasonably comfortable over the next several days. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon, mainly east of the Divide. A few storms could be strong, producing severe wind gusts and large hail. Showers and storms could linger over portions of Natrona and Fremont counties tonight. Hazy, smoky skies will continue across much of the area as well.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms between midnight and 3am, then isolated showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night1.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.