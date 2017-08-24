High pressure rotating over the four corners region will continue to direct subtropical moisture across our region through Friday. Partly cloudy skies will prevail across Wyoming with scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could have small hail, gusty winds, and locally heavy rain. Areas of smoke will also be present at times.
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light west southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning.
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight.
Sunny, with a high near 83. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west after midnight.
Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
Clear, with a low around 54.
Sunny, with a high near 84.