High pressure rotating over the four corners region will continue to direct subtropical moisture across our region through Friday. Partly cloudy skies will prevail across Wyoming with scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could have small hail, gusty winds, and locally heavy rain. Areas of smoke will also be present at times.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light west southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 54.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 85.





Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.





Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.





Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 85.