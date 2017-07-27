It’s another day with isolated to scattered thunderstorms in the forecast. A little more sunshine is likely to be around, but once again, any storms may be accompanied by locally heavy rain and gusty winds with the chance of small hail. Today a few storms could be strong and a severe storm or two is possible. Temperatures will be a bit warmer.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday NightA 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 84.