Overall, today will be drier with partly cloudy skies for most of the area. Isolated thunderstorms are still possible, mainly in northern Wyoming and in mountainous areas. Chances for isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms, will exist each afternoon and evening over the next week. Temperatures will also stay roughly the same until a warming trend begins towards the end of next week.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 88.