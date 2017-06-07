

Warming temperatures and partly cloudy skies will prevail today along with a few thunderstorms. Some storms could have small hail and gusty winds. Continue to use caution around local streams and rivers as the ongoing warming trend will increase the flooding conditions to near record levels through the weekend.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming north northwest 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Monday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Tuesday

Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.