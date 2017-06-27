Partly cloudy skies across the Cowboy State this morning with isolated to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and lasting through the evening. Some of the storms could have strong winds and small hail. Windy conditions across the south will create elevated fire danger in that region today. Flooding along the Green River will continue to alleviate through this evening.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Windy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday



Sunny, with a high near 89.