Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms for most of the area today, mainly concentrated over the mountains. Expect this pattern to repeat each day through the first half of the week. A few storms could have heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning. A ridge will build over the eastern Pacific through the week, shutting off the monsoon flow and bringing in a northwest flow aloft.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.