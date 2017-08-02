Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming north northeast 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Monday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Monday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.