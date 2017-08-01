Cooler temperatures continue today, along with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The storms may be accompanied by locally heavy rain and gusty winds, with the possibility of small hail. The showers and thunderstorms will develop each afternoon through the end of the week.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming northwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 85. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.