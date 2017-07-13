Mostly clear skies with slightly warmer temperatures today. The warm and hot temperatures will continue through the weekend. Today will be the driest of the next few days with just an isolated chance of thunderstorms in the mountains and in southern Wyoming. Better chances of isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms return Friday and over the weekend.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.