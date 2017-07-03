High Pressure over the Central Rockies will keep Mostly Sunny Skies and Warmer Temperatures across Wyoming today. An isolated Thunderstorm or two will still be possible over the far northern mountains this afternoon and evening…as Hot and Dry conditions are expected across the region on the 4th of July.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Independence Day

Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.