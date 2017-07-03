High Pressure over the Central Rockies will keep Mostly Sunny Skies and Warmer Temperatures across Wyoming today. An isolated Thunderstorm or two will still be possible over the far northern mountains this afternoon and evening…as Hot and Dry conditions are expected across the region on the 4th of July.
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Independence Day
Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.