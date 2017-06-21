Mostly Sunny, With A High Near 90, Gusts Up To 33 MPH



The period with warm temperatures will last one more day, with readings in the 90s again today. Gusty winds will develop this afternoon across all but the northeast half of the forecast area. Multiple flood warnings remain in effect. The Green, New Fork, Shoshone rivers, as well as the Wind River Basin, are all still in flood stages. Please use extreme caution near flooding rivers and their tributaries.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Windy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 18 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 8 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 85.