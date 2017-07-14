The warm summer weather continues today with mostly sunny skies across the Cowboy State. The warm to hot temperatures will stick around through the weekend. There will be developing isolated thunderstorms late in the day on Friday and Saturday. Sunday will have the best chances for widely scattered thunderstorms with a weak frontal passage expected. Gusty outflow winds may accompany the storms.
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 3 to 5 mph.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.