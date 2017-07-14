The warm summer weather continues today with mostly sunny skies across the Cowboy State. The warm to hot temperatures will stick around through the weekend. There will be developing isolated thunderstorms late in the day on Friday and Saturday. Sunday will have the best chances for widely scattered thunderstorms with a weak frontal passage expected. Gusty outflow winds may accompany the storms.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.