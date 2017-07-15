The warm summer weather continues today with mostly sunny skies across the Cowboy State. The warm to hot temperatures will stick around through the weekend. There will be developing isolated thunderstorms late in the day on Friday and Saturday. Sunday will have the best chances for widely scattered thunderstorms with a weak frontal passage expected. Gusty outflow winds may accompany the storms.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.