

A warming trend will continue, with widespread readings into the 90s today and Wednesday. This is contributing to the rivers remaining high this week. Multiple flood warnings are in effect again. The Wind River Basin, as well as the Green and New Fork rivers, are all still in flood stages. Please use extreme caution near flooding rivers and their tributaries. Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible, forming over northwest portions early this afternoon and spreading eastward across northern and central portions through the evening hours. Some of these storms could be strong.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a north wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 80.