Mostly Sunny Skies, Isolated Late Night Showers

Mostly sunny skies are expected again today, with a few clouds moving in. Today will likely be the warmest day of the week. Late tonight/early Tuesday morning, showers will move into north and western parts of the state. Thunderstorm activity will pick up later Tuesday morning. Some storms may be strong. Winds will also pick up increasing fire danger.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

A Hazardous Weather Outlook was issued by the National Weather Service Riverton WY as of 3:05 am on Monday, June 26.

A flood warning is in effect for a portion of the Green River in southwestern Wyoming.

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Western and Central Wyoming in the following areas:

Yellowstone National Park-Absaroka Mountains-Cody Foothills-

North Big Horn Basin-Southwest Big Horn Basin-

Southeast Big Horn Basin-Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains-

Bighorn Mountains West-Bighorn Mountains Southeast-

Northeast Johnson County-Southeast Johnson County-

Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains-Jackson Hole-

Wind River Mountains West-Wind River Mountains East-

Upper Wind River Basin-Wind River Basin-Lander Foothills-

Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range-

Natrona County Lower Elevations-Casper Mountain-Star Valley-

Salt River and Wyoming Ranges-Upper Green River Basin Foothills-

Upper Green River Basin-South Lincoln County-

Rock Springs and Green River-Flaming Gorge-East Sweetwater County-

DAY ONE…Today and Tonight

Flooding will continue on some area rivers today. Please see flood warnings and forecasts for details.

DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday

Tuesday through Wednesday…Isolated to scattered thunderstorms mainly across northern and central Wyoming. Some storms may be strong to severe across northern Wyoming producing wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph and hail to one inch Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Otherwise, very warm, dry and breezy to windy conditions will bring elevated fire danger to portions of central and southern Wyoming on Tuesday.

Thursday and Friday…Isolated to scattered thunderstorms across the north and central.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…Spotter activation will not be needed today and tonight.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 18 to 28 mph. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday



Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.