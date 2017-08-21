Mostly Sunny Skies Today

Elevated Fire Conditions today. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures across the Cowboy State. Patchy smoke may hinder Eclipse viewing a bit. Cloud cover will be changing through the morning, so areas will vary from partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with mainly high clouds. Wednesday will see the return of isolated late day showers and thunderstorms, mainly for the western portions of Wyoming.

Today

Patchy smoke. Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Patchy smoke. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light south southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 83.