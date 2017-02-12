Mostly Sunny Sunday

Mostly Clear Skies and Slightly Cooler Temperatures will prevail across Wyoming today as High Pressure builds across the region. Ice Jam Flooding along the Big Horn River will decrease during the day as Dry and Mild weather conditions will continue through mid-week.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Light and variable wind.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Light west southwest wind.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as zero. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday

A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday

A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.