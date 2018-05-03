Mostly Sunny, Warmer and Drier Through Friday

High pressure building across the region will provide a dry and warm weather pattern over Wyoming through Friday. Some Pacific moisture will return over the weekend which will bring more clouds and a slight chance of late day showers and thunderstorms to the Cowboy State. Continued above normal warmth across the state…will also keep the possibility of increased snowmelt and river flows this weekend and next week.

.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. North northwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 6 to 13 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 7 to 13 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday

A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 71.