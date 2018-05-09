Mostly Sunny with a 20% Chance of Rain

Above average temperatures again today will continue increased snowmelt and river flows. Sunny skies will give way to clouds as showers and thunderstorms move into the region this afternoon. The best chance for showers are in the northern half of the state while winds will become breezy in the west and south.

Detailed Forecast

Today

A 20 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 57. West wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night