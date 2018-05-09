Mostly Sunny with a 20% Chance of Rain

Above average temperatures again today will continue increased snowmelt and river flows. Sunny skies will give way to clouds as showers and thunderstorms move into the region this afternoon. The best chance for showers are in the northern half of the state while winds will become breezy in the west and south.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A 20 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tonight
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 57. West wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 20%
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.