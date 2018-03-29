High Pressure will keep drier and mild weather across the west and south today with scattered snow showers over the north and central Wyoming. Breezy and Partly Cloudy skies will prevail on Friday before the next cold front will bring a generally cooler and wet weather pattern across much of the Cowboy State this weekend.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Windy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.