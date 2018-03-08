Mostly Sunny, With A High Near 51

Partly cloudy today and tonight with the approach of a new weather system. Warmer temperatures are on tap for today and Friday. This afternoon will see snow moving into the western and northwestern mountains, continuing through Saturday morning. There will be strong, possibly high winds, developing in the Cody Foothills this afternoon and overnight, with strong winds along the southern wind corridor as well. On Friday, the snow will move east of the Divide mainly for the Bighorns and northern Wyoming.

Detailed Forecast