Partly cloudy today and tonight with the approach of a new weather system. Warmer temperatures are on tap for today and Friday. This afternoon will see snow moving into the western and northwestern mountains, continuing through Saturday morning. There will be strong, possibly high winds, developing in the Cody Foothills this afternoon and overnight, with strong winds along the southern wind corridor as well. On Friday, the snow will move east of the Divide mainly for the Bighorns and northern Wyoming.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West southwest wind around 9 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 20. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. East wind around 8 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 51.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 55.