High Pressure will bring Partly Cloudy skies and warmer weather to much of Wyoming today and Sunday…with a few rain and snow showers possible over the Northwest. This pattern will continue through Monday before another weak cold front slides across the region Tuesday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. South wind 7 to 13 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Windy, with a south wind 9 to 19 mph increasing to 23 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph.

Monday Night A chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 1am, then a chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph increasing to 27 to 32 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 48.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.